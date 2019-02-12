Search

Redbridge boss Wetherall going to make changes for Robins clash

PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 March 2019

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall is toying with making changes for their Essex Senior League match against Sawbridgeworth Town this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Motormen are set to welcome The Robins to the Oakside Stadium on Saturday as they look to bounce back from a heavy 6-0 defeat to Woodford Town on Tuesday.

And the former May & Baker boss says they must pick up points to get clear of relegation trouble.

“Sawbridgeworth will be a tough game because we have players knocking on the management’s door asking for their chance,” said Wetherall.

“They’re working hard when they come on, so now they will probably get their chance so I’ll have to chat with the management and see what we decide.”

Wetherall insists his side are still getting close to their points target and must put the Town defeat behind them.

“We were told coming into the job it’s a relegation battle and we’re now close to the points we wanted to make sure we’re not in that battle, and we still have nine games to go,” he added.

“The lads are doing their job, it was just a bad night and looking at their results they’ve beaten some of the sides in the top eight, and scored four, five or six goals past them.

“Well played to Woodford and good luck to them for the rest of the season.”

Wetherall believes there was always going to be teething problems as he has revamped the squad since arriving at the turn of the New Year.

“We came in and as well as building a new squad and creating a good vibe around the club we’ve picked up 11 points in eight games,” he added.

“We will look to build from what we have as this is our pre-season whilst others like Woodford are in full swing.”

Luck isn’t on Redbridge’s side as Wetherall revealed as they picked up more injuries in the Woodford match.

They are already without prolofic striker Jay Knight who picked up a knock a few weeks ago and he said: “We lost two to injury, which is typical when things go wrong and you’re down the bottom – they go really wrong.

“We will get them back into training and discuss what is and is not acceptable.”

Topic Tags:

