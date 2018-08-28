Redbridge boss Wetherall wants new-look squad to do little things right

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall wants his new-look squad to start doing all the little things right when they travel away to Saffron Walden Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Motormen will head to Catons Lane this evening (7.45pm) as they look to start climbing away from the relegation zone in Wetherall’s second game in charge.

“I don’t expect anything other than to make sure we do what I expect of them,” the former May & Baker boss said.

“The result is not an issue as I’m looking for a performance; I’m going to play players I have not yet seen as we need to give everyone a fair crack of the whip so some change will be made again.

“Then we have training Thursday and finally I get to work with the players and let my coach Andy Hill get his hands on them.

“He knows how I work and what I want and he will bring that out of them.”

Although, he does admit results will have to start coming in the near future, and believes new signings Jay Knight and goalkeeper Rhys Hughes should help make that achievable.

“It’s very important that as of next week we turn this shop around and start pushing forward.

“Bringing in Jay Knight and Rhys Hughes is huge for us as both are great players and we’re signed on the basis of hard work and attitude.

“I have every faith in the players I’ve brought in and there is some talent here already so it’s about merging the players together, getting the mood in the camp up so a few of the lads will need to step up in terms of character as this is no time to drop your head.

“Liam Burgess currently at the club is a real talent he’s a small centre midfielder with the heart of a lion he’s a cog to the team and keeps things ticking.”