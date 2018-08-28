Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Redbridge boss Wetherall wants new-look squad to do little things right

PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 January 2019

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall wants his new-look squad to start doing all the little things right when they travel away to Saffron Walden Town.

The Motormen will head to Catons Lane this evening (7.45pm) as they look to start climbing away from the relegation zone in Wetherall’s second game in charge.

“I don’t expect anything other than to make sure we do what I expect of them,” the former May & Baker boss said.

“The result is not an issue as I’m looking for a performance; I’m going to play players I have not yet seen as we need to give everyone a fair crack of the whip so some change will be made again.

“Then we have training Thursday and finally I get to work with the players and let my coach Andy Hill get his hands on them.

“He knows how I work and what I want and he will bring that out of them.”

Although, he does admit results will have to start coming in the near future, and believes new signings Jay Knight and goalkeeper Rhys Hughes should help make that achievable.

“It’s very important that as of next week we turn this shop around and start pushing forward.

“Bringing in Jay Knight and Rhys Hughes is huge for us as both are great players and we’re signed on the basis of hard work and attitude.

“I have every faith in the players I’ve brought in and there is some talent here already so it’s about merging the players together, getting the mood in the camp up so a few of the lads will need to step up in terms of character as this is no time to drop your head.

“Liam Burgess currently at the club is a real talent he’s a small centre midfielder with the heart of a lion he’s a cog to the team and keeps things ticking.”

Most Read

Unfettered growth of small HMOs could be reined in by Redbridge Council’s potential new legal powers

Around 100 protestors and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith gathered outside three Buckingham Road properties they fear are being converted into a complex of HMOs in December 2018. Photo: Adam Scott

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica and Razvan Vladescu. Photo: Met Police

Woman allegedly kidnapped from Ilford house

The men will appear at crown court at the end of the month. Photo: Met Police

Appeal for key witnesses to Gants Hill roundabout suspected assault as woman remains in a critical condition

Police were called to reports of a crash and suspected assault in Gants Hill last night. Photo: Whatsapp

Ilford schoolboy, 8, ‘traumatised’ after being interviewed by counter-terrorism officers

The eight-year-old boy shared his experiences being interviewed by a counter-terrorism officers with community-led pressure group PreventWatch last month. Photo: Youtube\PreventWatch

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham new boy Silva looks for golden future after first start

West Ham United's Xande Silva (right) in action with Birmingham City's Wes Harding during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at London Stadium.

Redbridge boss Wetherall wants new-look squad to do little things right

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wood boss disappointed with how side coped with Daggers’ threats

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tributes paid to ‘kind and gentle’ founding member of Ilford Hindu temple who died aged 80

Kharati Sharma, 80, was among the founding members of the Ilford VHP centre, in Cleveland Road, Ilford. Photo: Sanjiv Sharma

Ilford schoolboy, 8, ‘traumatised’ after being interviewed by counter-terrorism officers

The eight-year-old boy shared his experiences being interviewed by a counter-terrorism officers with community-led pressure group PreventWatch last month. Photo: Youtube\PreventWatch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists