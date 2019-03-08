Individual mistakes proved costly says Redbridge boss

Micky Wetherall, manager of Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall says individual mistakes cost his side as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat against newly-promoted Hashtag United.

Substitute George Smith struck twice in the space of five second-half minutes to seal the three points for the visitors at Oakside Stadium.

Although the boss says he expected that sort of performance from their opponents.

"Hashtag battle well and are exactly what you expect from a Devs (Jay Devereux) side," Wetherall said.

"Two individual mistakes cost us the game but we have to learn from it and move forward."

The former May & Baker boss insists it's still early in the season and he remains confident of a strong campaign.

"The season is a marathon and we want to develop something that puts Redbridge in good stead for seasons to come.

"It's important to put a foundation in place this season to build things for next season."