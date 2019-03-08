Redbridge boss Wetherall insists they must regroup after FA Cup exit

Micky Wetherall, manager of Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall insists his side must re-group after crashing out of the FA Cup.

The Motormen suffered a 4-2 defeat to Hadley in the Extra Preliminary Round of the cup competition.

They will now return to league action when they welcome Takeley to Oakside Stadium tomorrow evening (Tuesday).

"Losing in the FA Cup is a killer, but we have to regroup and move on," Wetherall said.

"We're welcoming a very good Takley side to Oakside Stadium then Hashtag United on Saturday so it doesn't get any easier.

"The lads have to look at themselves and their performance and ask if it was enough to pull on a Redbridge shirt."

The former May & Baker boss insists his side must be ready for a big challenge when they take on Takeley.

"Takley are a good side and recent results show that.

"They have an exceptional centre midfielder in Glenn O'Hanlon and he will pose a threat to every team in this league."