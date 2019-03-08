Redbridge boss Wetherall pleased with work rate in Leyton win

Micky Wetherall manager of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall was pleased with the work rate in his side’s narrow 1-0 victory over strugglers Leyton Athletic.

A late second-half effort from substitute Daniel McCullock sealed the points for the Motormen at The Oakside Stadium to move them up to 11th in the Essex Senior League table.

Although, the boss felt they should have killed the game off earlier and been more in control of the encounter.

“The performance again yesterday was not pretty but we ground out a result against a team that chucked everything at us,” the former May & Baker manager said.

“We should have killed the game off early but we missed chances and then that let’s the other side have belief.

“But the work rate was there and that’s what I asked for.”

Redbridge will now welcome title hopefuls Stansted to The Oakside Stadium on Saturday for their final home match of the campaign.