Wetherall wants a Redbridge reaction as strugglers Leyton visit after ‘wasted Saturday’

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 April 2019

Liam Burgess of Redbridge and Kris Queeley of Tower Hamlets during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Liam Burgess of Redbridge and Kris Queeley of Tower Hamlets during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall had some strong words for his squad as he looks for a reaction against basement club Leyton Athletic this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

The Motormen will welcome Athletic to The Oakside Stadium on Saturday after falling to a heavy 4-1 home defeat against Tower Hamlets last weekend.

The former May & Baker boss insisted the squad will be playing for their shirts after letting him down against AJ Ashanike’s men.

“I know one thing and that is if there is not a reaction then those players will not be pulling on a Redbridge shirt again,” Wetherall said.

“I can take losing a game and playing bad but working hard is a minimum and it’s a non negotiable so they have Saturday to put it right and I want to see a reaction.”

Leyton Athletic are currently sitting bottom of the Essex Senior League, two points behind relegation rivals Barkingside, and only three matches left to play.

“Respectfully I don’t care who we are playing this weekend whether it was Leyton, Stansted or Manchester United. I want to see a reaction and a good work rate,” added Wetherall.

Wetherall says the starting line-up will be picked from who works hard in training this week as he feels that will determine who is up for the challenge.

“We will look at training and the commitment then we’ll see what changes need to be made to the squad because something needs to change and if it has to be personnel then so be it,” he said.

“The players have to show their commitment and then we move on to Saturday.”

A brace from Luca O’Neil and solo efforts from Ryan Atkinson and Yoan Edoukou sealed the three points for Hamlets at Oakside Stadium – despite a Daniel Gilchrist consolation goal.

But the boss insists it was a waste of an afternoon and the positive to take from the match was no new injury concerns heading into the final weeks of the season.

“The positives I took from the game is that we didn’t get any more injuries,” he said.

“That’s it, apart from that it was a complete waste of a Saturday and the lads will need to put that right. It’s up to them to retain their shirt.”

