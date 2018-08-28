Search

Redbridge boss Wetherall delighted with Ilford victory

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 January 2019

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall delighted with his side’s 3-2 win over local rivals Ilford with his thread bare squad.

A brace from striker Jay Knight and another from Daniel Gilchrist to earnt The Motormen the borough bragging rights as well as three points.

Although, The Foxes gave their best efforts to try nick a point from the match, but a brace from Deji Adeniran wasn’t enough.

“It was a great result in what was a tough day w with so many players not available,” Wetherall said.

“We really were down to the bare bones and the condensed fixtures have taken its toll on us and were struggling with seven injuries.”

The former May & Baker is delighted with how his side have reacted since his arrival after picking up seven points from a possible nine in the last week.

“This week has been a joy as the players have completely bought into what Andy Hill and I are trying to get into them.

“With only having a couple training sessions with the lads it’s hard to put a style to the way we want them to play but we are bringing in players that we know that a certain way and will abide by what we believe and will do the non negotiable duties without being asked.”

