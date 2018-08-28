Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Redbridge boss Wetherall feels his side are starting to gel ahead of Ilford derby

PUBLISHED: 14:00 18 January 2019

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall feels his side are starting to find their groove as they head into a derby clash with Ilford this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Motormen will make the short trip to Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday as they look to make it three games unbeaten in the Essex Senior League.

They currently sit 16th in the table and are nine points above the relegation zone which includes Leyton Athletic and Barkingside.

“A lot of the players are starting to find their groove,” Wetherall said.

“Dan Gilchrist is hitting the net, Kai Heather is finding his form, and Dean Hall is becoming a real force. It’s starting to work the way we want it to.

“There will be patchy moments as bringing in 10 new players mid-season is not always easy. You have no team chemistry or familiarity in how each other plays so that will improve over time.”

The former May & Baker boss expects a real tough test when they come up against the Foxes this weekend.

“Ilford will be a very tough game. I expect them to be big and physical and want to play the ball,” he added.

“I know their assistant manager Lee Flavin personally and had reports on their last couple of games.

“I know of four of the new lads he’s brought in and they’re very good players playing down levels to get game time or regain fitness.

“I look forward to sharing a side line with Martin Haywood and Lee.”

Wetherall says this month is going to be huge for his side and consistency will be vital.

“Consistency will be key but I know through January we will be rocky as we’re a new side and trying to build during a season is very hard, especially in a month where we have eight games.”

Redbridge drew 2-2 at Hoddesdon Town on Tuesday, after going 2-0 up through goals from Heather and Daniel Gilchrist.

Wetherall’s side caused a shock at the weekend with a 2-1 win over title challengers Hullbridge Sports.

Goals from recent recruits Gilchrist and Conor Okus sealed the three points – despite a goal from Sports Ollie Sotoyinbo.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Redbridge’s newly selected mayor steps down to ‘shield’ his wife from speculation about her involvement in the murder of a Sikh TV executive

Cllr Varinder Singh-Bola has stepped away from the role of Mayor of Redbridge

Teen stabbed in Ilford shop

Police believe the 19-year-old sustained the stab injuries in an attack by two men inside Ilford Cash and Carry, in Cranbrook Road. Photo: Google

Video shows moment machete-wielding thugs attack teen in Ilford shop

CCTV footage shows the moment knife-wielding thugs attack a customer in Ilford cash and carry. Photo: Ilford Cash and Carry

Secret bunker discovered in Ilford: Cupboard leads to local government control room

The bunker tunnel from the car park. Photo: Redbridge Heritage Centre

Pensioner hit by lorry in Ilford

A person was hit my a lorry. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Redbridge’s newly selected mayor steps down to ‘shield’ his wife from speculation about her involvement in the murder of a Sikh TV executive

Cllr Varinder Singh-Bola has stepped away from the role of Mayor of Redbridge

Teen stabbed in Ilford shop

Police believe the 19-year-old sustained the stab injuries in an attack by two men inside Ilford Cash and Carry, in Cranbrook Road. Photo: Google

Video shows moment machete-wielding thugs attack teen in Ilford shop

CCTV footage shows the moment knife-wielding thugs attack a customer in Ilford cash and carry. Photo: Ilford Cash and Carry

Secret bunker discovered in Ilford: Cupboard leads to local government control room

The bunker tunnel from the car park. Photo: Redbridge Heritage Centre

Pensioner hit by lorry in Ilford

A person was hit my a lorry. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge boss Wetherall feels his side are starting to gel ahead of Ilford derby

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Yui Mok/PA)

Team News: Ebbsfleet United vs Leyton Orient

Salford City's Carl Piergianni heads home the third goal of the game for his team and his second at Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Redbridge Together: Councillor takes on year-long running challenge to raise £1k for rough sleepers

Barkingside Cllr Khaled Noor is running 5k every weekend for a year in a bid to raise £1,000 for Redbridge Together.

Sleeping Beauty comes to Barkingside

The troop may be performing Sleeping Beauty but they promise it won't be a bore. Photo: St Augustine's Players
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists