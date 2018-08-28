Redbridge boss Wetherall feels his side are starting to gel ahead of Ilford derby

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall feels his side are starting to find their groove as they head into a derby clash with Ilford this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Motormen will make the short trip to Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday as they look to make it three games unbeaten in the Essex Senior League.

They currently sit 16th in the table and are nine points above the relegation zone which includes Leyton Athletic and Barkingside.

“A lot of the players are starting to find their groove,” Wetherall said.

“Dan Gilchrist is hitting the net, Kai Heather is finding his form, and Dean Hall is becoming a real force. It’s starting to work the way we want it to.

“There will be patchy moments as bringing in 10 new players mid-season is not always easy. You have no team chemistry or familiarity in how each other plays so that will improve over time.”

The former May & Baker boss expects a real tough test when they come up against the Foxes this weekend.

“Ilford will be a very tough game. I expect them to be big and physical and want to play the ball,” he added.

“I know their assistant manager Lee Flavin personally and had reports on their last couple of games.

“I know of four of the new lads he’s brought in and they’re very good players playing down levels to get game time or regain fitness.

“I look forward to sharing a side line with Martin Haywood and Lee.”

Wetherall says this month is going to be huge for his side and consistency will be vital.

“Consistency will be key but I know through January we will be rocky as we’re a new side and trying to build during a season is very hard, especially in a month where we have eight games.”

Redbridge drew 2-2 at Hoddesdon Town on Tuesday, after going 2-0 up through goals from Heather and Daniel Gilchrist.

Wetherall’s side caused a shock at the weekend with a 2-1 win over title challengers Hullbridge Sports.

Goals from recent recruits Gilchrist and Conor Okus sealed the three points – despite a goal from Sports Ollie Sotoyinbo.