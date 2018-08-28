Redbridge boss Wetherall delighted with Hullbridge victory

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall was delighted with his side’s efforts as they caused an upset by securing a 2-1 win over title challengers Hullbridge Sports.

Goals from recent recruits Daniel Gilchrist and Conor Okus sealed the three points for the Motormen – despite a slight fight back from Sports with a goal from Ollie Sotoyinbo at Lower Road.

The win was a first for Wetherall since joining the club at the beginning of the month from May & Baker.

“I’m happy with the performance as in the first half we went for them and should have scored four or five,” he said.

“We need to be more clinical.”

The boss says although it was a strong performance they can not afford to get carried away.

“Daniel Gilchrist lobbed the keeper from 22 yards and Conor Okus rounded the keeper to finish into and empty net.

“Whilst the performance in the first half was good we have a very long way to go, when we control teams that far above us and we have that many chances we need to kill the game off.

“That’s the first time that 11 have played together with eight players being new signings though, so that’s a positive.”

He also felt not conceding in open play and following instructions in the second-half saw his side over the line.

“We sat back in the second half and the lads followed instructions well,” Wetherall said.

“To be good at any level you have to not concede in open play, yesterday they scored from a penalty, which is fine because you expect your player to score from 12 yards.”