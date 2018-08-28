Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Redbridge boss Wetherall delighted with Hullbridge victory

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 January 2019

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall was delighted with his side’s efforts as they caused an upset by securing a 2-1 win over title challengers Hullbridge Sports.

Goals from recent recruits Daniel Gilchrist and Conor Okus sealed the three points for the Motormen – despite a slight fight back from Sports with a goal from Ollie Sotoyinbo at Lower Road.

The win was a first for Wetherall since joining the club at the beginning of the month from May & Baker.

“I’m happy with the performance as in the first half we went for them and should have scored four or five,” he said.

“We need to be more clinical.”

The boss says although it was a strong performance they can not afford to get carried away.

“Daniel Gilchrist lobbed the keeper from 22 yards and Conor Okus rounded the keeper to finish into and empty net.

“Whilst the performance in the first half was good we have a very long way to go, when we control teams that far above us and we have that many chances we need to kill the game off.

“That’s the first time that 11 have played together with eight players being new signings though, so that’s a positive.”

He also felt not conceding in open play and following instructions in the second-half saw his side over the line.

“We sat back in the second half and the lads followed instructions well,” Wetherall said.

“To be good at any level you have to not concede in open play, yesterday they scored from a penalty, which is fine because you expect your player to score from 12 yards.”

Most Read

Plans for smoking to be banned in Ilford

Do you think smoking should be abnned in Ilford? Picture: Jonathan Brady

Teen stabbed in Ilford shop

Police believe the 19-year-old sustained the stab injuries in an attack by two men inside Ilford Cash and Carry, in Cranbrook Road. Photo: Google

Woman sexually assaulted on Ilford train

Do you recognise this man? Picture: BTP

Sixth boy charged with the murder of teenager in Chadwell Heath

Lyndon Davis was stabbed to death in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Met Police

Police concerns after Goodmayes business applies to serve alcohol till 2am, seven days a week

The owner wants permission to serve drinks till 2am every day. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge boss Wetherall delighted with Hullbridge victory

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O’s draw historic FA Cup giant-killers in third round of FA Trophy

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham rejoice but there is always a sting in the tail

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic gestures to the crowd as he is substituted during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham Women boss Beard pleased with performance in City defeat

West Ham manager Matt Beard (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Town battle back for hard-fought point at Takeley

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists