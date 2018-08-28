Redbridge manager Wetherall keen to return to action

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall says his side are desperate to get back playing matches after having three games called off in the last week, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Motormen will welcome Hoddesdon Town to the Oakside Stadium on Saturday as they look to bounce back from their heavy 5-1 defeat to Walthamstow.

Although, boss Wetherall insists the positive of having their clashes with Barkingside, Woodford Town and Enfield all postponed is that gave a numbers of players a chance to return from injury.

“The lads need the game now as it’s hard to keep everyone happy, but at least we have finally got them all into training, and it’s helped with the extra time in regards to healing the injuries we have.

“We trained Tuesday and got the lads together for the first time as a new side with everyone there, which is good.”

The former May & Baker boss insists they’ll be prepared for their opponents after having had them watched on numerous occasions in recent weeks.

“I have had them watched twice and know a couple of people at Harlow that have seen a lot of them, so we will use what we know to our advantage.

“We know they’re a very good footballing side and every manager I speak to about them are very respectful and admit they are very good at doing things the way they do them.”

The Motormen will be boosted by the addition of full-back Paul Preston who joined the club from league leaders Stansted late last week.

“I’ve been looking for a wide man that can cover us at full back and knowing Paul Preston and what he offers it is a perfect fit.

“With his experience he adds a lot to the team, so I’d like to thank Stansted and Paul Pitts for getting Preston over the line for us.

“Now it’s time to get our heads down finish the season strong and build for what will be a huge season for Redbridge next term.”

Their local derby against Barkingside at Cricklefield Stadium has already been given a new date of Monday, March, 18.

The other two games are yet to be given new dates and will be in the near future.