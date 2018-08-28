Redbridge boss Wetherall praises Hoddesdon Town’s style

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall praises Hoddesdon Town for the way they play football after they drew 2-2.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Motormen let a two goal lead slip to deny newly-appointed manager Wetherall his second win in a week at Lowfield.

The visitors took an early lead when a Kai Heather shot from twenty yards skidded past keeper Aaron Bull after eight minutes.

They quickly doubled that lead through Dan Gilchrist to take control of this contest in the 14th minute.

Early in the second-half, Hoddesdon pulled a goal back through Connor Bolton to get themselves back into the game before levelling the contest midway through the half to set up an interesting last quarter of the game.

“Firstly thanks to Hoddesdon town, they were great hosts and are by far the best footballing side I’ve played in this league,” Wetherall said.

“If you said to me a week ago would I take a point away from home, I would have said yes, but being two up I am disappointed as our defensive shape slipped with out fitness.

“Training is going to be important as there are many areas we need to work on.”

The former May & Baker boss praised his side’s performance for 65 minutes but feels they let themselves down in the final 25.

“The performance was good for 65 minutes then we let our standards and shape slip that will be rectified Thursday.”