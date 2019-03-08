Redbridge boss Wetherall says FA Vase defeat is a myth

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall is still not sure how his side crashed of the FA Vase with a 4-1 defeat to FC Clacton.

Goals from Harry McDonald, Jordan Lartey, Callum Griffith and Jake Clowsley to seal their progress despite a goal from Kane Hearn at the Austin Arena.

Griffith found the net in added time in the first-half to take a lead into the break for the hosts and three minutes into the second-half Clowsley doubled their lead.

Hearn pulled one back however in the 51st minute but it counted for little as Lartey made it 3-1 in the 70th minute.

McDonald then sealed the 4-1 win as he fired home in the 92nd minute of the match

"Being beaten in the FA Vase is a myth," Wetherall admitted.

"We have gone there and within 10 seconds of kick off we're one-on-one with the goalkeeper and we've shot straight at him.

"Within 20 minutes any one at the game will tell you the game should be over and we should have been 4-0 up but then we lost our keeper and our striker Taylor Tombides in a seven minute window so 35 minutes in we've made two substitutions.

"One minute before half-time they hit us from playing out from the back that we should have prevented and our substitute keeper George made a great save that lands at their players feet who taps home.

"We then pull it back to 2-1 and we're back on top.

"They have a shot from distance our keeper looses it in the sun and catches it and lands in our goal 3-1 them, we were then going for the game and get hit on the counter 4-1 them and good night.

"We cost ourselves the game as we should taken our seven chances in 35 minutes."

Redbridge scored five without reply to knock out Thurlow Nunn First Division South outfit May & Baker in the Essex Senior Cup.

A hat-trick from Daniel Gilchrist and goals from James Barlow and Jordayne Henry sealed the Motormen's progress into the next round where they will travel away to Saffron Walden Town.

"It was good to give players good minutes that have not played recently, but again we should have put away a lot more chances than we did."