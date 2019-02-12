Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Motormen boss Wetherall says Enfield are an unknown

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 February 2019

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall says Enfield are an unknown ahead of their Essex Senior League clash, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Motormen are set to welcome Matt Hanning’s side to Oakside Stadium this eveningafter having more than three weeks off due to postponed fixtures.

And the boss is keen for his new-look squad to start putting things into place for the final stretch of the season.

“Enfield is a team we know very little about, but having spoken to people they pose a threat going forward and play with a lot of pace, so we will be mindful of that,” said Wetherall.

“We have been in training and trying to get players together as this is a new side and we know very little about each other in a match sense.

“We now need to build with what we have and see where it takes us. I believe in four or five games we will be a strong side that plays the way I want them too.

“It’s just a shame it will then almost be the end of the season.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Man, 22, dies after Ilford Hill crash

Romford Road looking towards Ilford Hill

Goodmayes Tesco redevelopment: Latest plans for 1,400-home scheme to be revealed on these March dates

A mock-up of how the development on the site of Goodmayes Tesco could look. Photo: Weston Homes

Redbridge Labour politicians ‘saddened’ and ‘heartbroken’ as Ilford South MP Mike Gapes leaves the party

Mayor Sadiq Khan with Cllr Jas Athwal, MP MIke Gapes and Val Shawcross

‘Predatory’ Woodford Green sex offender who molested two women on busy Tube trains avoids prison

Central line train at Bethnal Green station. Photo: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Motormen boss Wetherall says Enfield are an unknown

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Midfielder Lee insists Orient are doing everything they can to put things right again

Charlie Lee heads an early opportunity wide for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Loanee Loft is backing Daggers squad to turn bad run of form around

Doug Loft of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019

West Ham event: Ask an expert panel your Hammers questions

WHUISA event poster

Barkingside fall short against Walthamstow

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists