Motormen boss Wetherall says Enfield are an unknown

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall says Enfield are an unknown ahead of their Essex Senior League clash, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Motormen are set to welcome Matt Hanning’s side to Oakside Stadium this eveningafter having more than three weeks off due to postponed fixtures.

And the boss is keen for his new-look squad to start putting things into place for the final stretch of the season.

“Enfield is a team we know very little about, but having spoken to people they pose a threat going forward and play with a lot of pace, so we will be mindful of that,” said Wetherall.

“We have been in training and trying to get players together as this is a new side and we know very little about each other in a match sense.

“We now need to build with what we have and see where it takes us. I believe in four or five games we will be a strong side that plays the way I want them too.

“It’s just a shame it will then almost be the end of the season.”