Job done says Redbridge boss Wetherall after Clapton win

Petri Elbi in action during his time with Barking (pic: Terry Gilbert) Archant

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall believes it was a job well done as they secured a 4-1 victory over Clapton.

Conor Okus, Petrit Elbi, Taylor Tombides and Dan Gilchrist all netted for the Motormen to seal the three points, whilst Andy Greenslade scored Clapton’s solitary goal at The Old Spotted Dog.

“The performance I would say was a job well done, all respect to Clapton, but the pitch was terrible the grass is long and the surface is so bobbly,” the boss said.

“It’s very hard to get up for a game of football in these circumstances but we got in got three points and got out so for me it’s a job well done.”

The former May & Baker manager feels his side are coming together but had special praise for stand-in goalkeeper Dean Richards.

“The team is coming together better and what is most pleasing is the reserve team keeper stepping up on Saturday morning as Rhys Hughes was in hospital.”

He does however believe his side could still be more clinical in front of goal.

“I think we’re creating more chances rather than being more clinical, if we were to put away 75 per cent of our chances we would be a very dangerous side, but we have to work hard and more importantly smarter to get the clean sheet.”