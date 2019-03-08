Redbridge boss Wetherall wants to build on Robins win at Clapton

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall wants a repeat performance of his side’s 4-1 win over Sawbridgeworth Town when they face Clapton this weekend.

The Motormen will make the short trip to The Old Spotted Dog on Saturday as they look to build on their recent victory and continue to climb the Essex Senior League table.

But the former May & Baker boss knows it will be a tough test as Jonny Fowell’s side always work hard.

“Going away to Clapton this week will be tough, Jon always has a hard-working side and a few of the players there, we released, so I’m sure they’ll work double as hard to secure the win,” he said.

“We will be looking for a repeat performance in terms of effort to the Sawbridgeworth game but we need to be clinical.

“I’m still yet to see a game where we have been so that’s the target for the lads.”

The boss revealed The Tons are a bit of an unknown quantity although he praised fellow manager Fowell.

“I don’t know much about the team as players but I know a lot about Jon and respect him,” added Wetherall.

“I know it will be a good game of football.”

The Motormen have eight league matches remaining and Wetherall is keen to build some momentum in the final stretch.

“Now is the time to try and build some momentum and climb into the small group of teams just above us,” he said.

“We can only do that if we are taking maximum points from teams.”

Taylor Tombides has netted five goals in his last five appearances since joining the club after stints with May & Baker and Bostik North side Romford earlier this term.

“Taylor is in good form but should have had three or four goals on Saturday and he was made aware of this,” added Wetherall.

“He’s his own worst critic and he knows he should have finished more. But with Taylor’s injuries we have to manage his time on the pitch so we’re trying to make him effective whilst he’s on the pitch and he’s really bought into what I want him to do.”

The Motormen face yet another weekend off after the clash with the Tons, but are then set to return to action on Monday, March 18.