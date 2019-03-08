Redbridge boss Wetherall dedicates victory to Mike Thalassitis

Manager Micky Wetherall during his time with May & Baker (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall has dedicated their 4-1 victory over Barkingside to everyone mourning the loss of non league footballer Mike Thalassitis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Petrit Elbi hat-trick and a solo effort from Connor Okus sealed the three points for the Motormen over their local rivals at Cricklefield Stadium – despite a consolation goal from Joe Oates.

But Wetherall wanted to take his time to talk about the important news of the week after 26-year-old Thalassitis was tragically found hanged in a wood in north London on Satuday.

“The result was for everyone that’s hurting from the loss of Mike Thalassitis, and especially to two of my good friends Richard Oxby and Simon Legg.

“I want to put this out there to all of the non league players and any one who reads this

“As men we try and take on everything and don’t ask for help, image is so important to some men now that we forget what really matters and that’s being happy with your self from the inside.

“To every players that’s so much as trained with me in fact any player out there if you need some one to talk to, talk to someone, talk to me please don’t keep the demons inside.

“I’m sure every manager will agree with me, to all the players, please if you’re feeling low or unhappy stressed or just needing a chat please talk to us.

“I’m sick of the way social media has got us now where we all only put certain things up on social media to show we’re happy and we’re ok when this is not always the truth.

“It’s ok not to be ok, rest in peace Mike.”

The former May & Baker boss praised Okus for his superb free-kick and the way he dedicated his goal to recent events.

“Conor Okus has so much technical ability, when there’s a free kick around the edge of the box if the wall is not correct he’s going to exploit that and by wrapping it around the wall.

“He’s a close friend of mine, we have stuck by each other for years and for him to dedicate his goal and the team’s performance to the recent events was emotional.”