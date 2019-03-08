Redbridge boss Wetherall is expecting hard-fought clash with local rivals Barkingside

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall is expecting a dog fight when they face local rivals Barkingside in a derby match up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Motormen are set to make the short trip to Cricklefield Stadium for a clash with their borough neighbours on Monday evening.

And the Oakside Stadium outfit will be determined to continue their recent run of form after picking up back-to-back wins in the Essex Senior League.

“Monday night is a derby so I expect a dog fight,” Wetherall said.

“Just like Clapton last weekend, it’s not one of the best surfaces at Ilford, but we have played there already and we were affective against Ilford on that pitch.

“We’re a much better side now than we were six weeks ago so I expect a very good and dominant performance.”

The former May & Baker boss expects his players to be up for challenge due to the history of the clash between the two clubs.

“Barkingside against Redbridge has been a big game for as long as I can remember, so I will expect my lads to come out knowing this is a derby,” he added.

“They’re also playing a side that is fighting for their survival so it will be a dangerous game.”

The Motormen will be without striker Jay Knight who has left the club after making just three appearances and finding the net twice before picking up an injury.

“We have agreed to part company with Jay Knight, I would like to say thanks to Jay for his short spell and good luck for the rest of the season,” added Wetherall.

Redbridge could also be without the likes of Kai Heather, Paul Preston, Joe Maskell and Dean Hall potentially due to injuries.

“We currently have a list of injuries with Kai Heather suffering a hairlike fracture from the game we had against Woodford Town,” said Wetherall.

“Paul Preston has also not recovered yet from a hamstring injury and centre-backs Joe Maskell and Dean Hall are both struggling with knocks.”

The boss did reveal he may look to bring in one more new signing before the end of the campaign to help them with their current injury issues.

“I’m looking at one more player to come in and complete our signings for this season,” he said.