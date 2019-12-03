Redbridge boss Wetherall 'happy' with recent fortunes after West Essex win

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall was 'very happy' with a 1-0 victory over West Essex but remained full of praise for their opponents as well.

Tom Harvey's screamer ten minutes from time was the difference in the end, and although he was later sent-off it mattered not as the visitors took another three points to move into the top 10 in the Essex Senior League.

"I'm very happy with a clean sheet and a win away to West Essex, as they're a good footballing side and will definitely take points from a lot of the teams in this league.

"It took a wonder striker from Tom Harvey to separate the sides but he's popped up with three important goals in the last three games.

"We have asked Tom to get higher up the pitch at the right time and it's really paying off for him.

"I couldn't be happier for him as he's a top lad, a good friend of mine and to see him playing the way he is and with a smile on he's face is brilliant."

The former May & Baker boss is delighted with their recent form as they made it three consecutive wins in the league.

"Three games, nine points, two clean sheets, one goal conceded and 11 scored, of course I'm very happy with that.

"We decided to change the shape from what we were playing and we are reaping the rewards of that.

"The lads are busting a gut every game and the lads that currently are not in the side will need to do that when they get the opportunity as the bar has been set."

The Motormen will play host to in-form Hadley at the Oakside Stadium this evening (Tuesday) as they will look to cause an upset by continuing their good form.

"Tonight we take on Hadley who are a great side and we will change things slightly in respect of them.

"We want to try and keep a clean sheet so we will play a more defensive formation and then try break on them."