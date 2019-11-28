Redbridge boss Wetherall says they must be strong defensively

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall (Pic: Redbridge FC) Archant

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall knows they will have to be good defensively to keep opponents West Essex at bay this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Motormen will make the short trip to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday for an Essex Senior League clash as they look to build on their 6-0 win over Enfield at the weekend.

But the boss is confident after a number of squad changes in recent weeks seem to have panned out so far.

"I can only comment on what I know about West Essex from last season and that's that they had a great goalkeeper and can score goals in all sorts of styles so we will need to be good defensively," he said.

"We've made a couple of changes recently to the squad and whilst I'm thankful to the players for their commitments we needed to change.

"Whilst we will win and lose games as a team it's for the better and the changing room atmosphere tells you that."

You may also want to watch:

Tony Martin and Hassan Nalbant both netted braces as Redbridge thrashed Enfield at Oakside Stadium.

Martin netted the opener after 10 minutes before Tom Harvey doubled that lead three minutes before the break, and it was three early in the second half as Connor Okus netted.

Nalbant then added goals on 67 and 74 minutes before Martin completed the scoring in stoppage time to hand them back-to-back victories.

"I'm very pleased for Tony as he came into us with no confidence and not wanting to play," Wetherall added.

"To have worked with Tony and turn his attitude towards football around and seeing him smiling is a goal in itself.

"He's now reaping the rewards of listening and implementing it to score good goals."

The former May & Baker manager is also delighted at how well Nalbant has started since joining the club, adding: "Hassan has come into the side and has settled in well. We play a style that's suits him and he's eager to do well so it's a win- win for both parties.

"We have created plenty of chances all season long, we just have not been putting the ball in the net, but now we are."