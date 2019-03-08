Redbridge boss Wetherall has labelled Walthamstow as title favourites

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall has dubbed Walthamstow as the Essex Senior League title favourites ahead of their upcoming clash this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Motormen will welcome Ryan Maxwell's Stow to Oakside Stadium on Saturday following a weekend off due to their match against Cockfosters being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Despite holding them in such high regard, the boss still wants his side to go at their opponents and play for the win.

"Ryan Maxwell has Walthamstow off to a great start and with the squad he has, they're certainly league favourites," Wetherall said.

"We're at home and will be looking to win the game. We won't play any home game looking to scrape by."

Former May & Baker boss Wetherall does however know they must respect the talent that Walthamstow have in their squad.

"We will pay Walthamstow maximum respect in our stance to the game and the way we set out," he added.

"But we will be looking to keep a tight side and get at them when we feel it's right."

The Motormen manager has also revealed this is a rebuilding season for his side as they look to lay foundations for the future with a core of young players.

But he has been pleased with recent performances and still feels they will have a good season.

"We're laying foundations this year with a young squad that has the average age of our squad at 20 years old," he added.

"I'm happy with recent performances and character shown to come from behind.

"The lads are picking it up and will continue to learn through out this season."

They will be hoping the weather conditions are better than last week after having their fixture called off, which Wetherall admitted was so frustrating.

"Games being called off due to rain and pitches is so frustrating," he added.

"You prepare all week for a game or an opposition then the game is off, so you're then trying to motivate players to put a shift in to still get the fitness they would have gained from the match, but it's hard to do that."