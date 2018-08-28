Search

10-men Redbridge suffer heavy Walthamstow defeat

PUBLISHED: 11:00 27 January 2019

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Essex Senior League: Walthamstow 5 Redbridge 1

Redbridge conceded five to Walthamstow for the second time in January after losing 5-1 and having goalkeeper Rhys Hughes sent off.

The Motormen suffered an early blow as former Ebbsfleet United shot stopper Hughes was sent off 12 minutes into the match.

Dwade James stepped and converted a penalty against a stand-in goalkeeper for the visitors.

Correy Davidson then made it 2-0 just before half time and put his side in control of the match.

Early in the second-half former AFC Hornchurch striker Leon McKenzie made it 3-0.

Redbridge then clawed one back before Stow added another two to seal a 5-1 win and move them to fifth in the Essex Senior League.

Manager Micky Wetherall said: “Keeper sent off after 12 minutes in for trying challenging for a header.

“Walthamstow then score to have game called back, keeper sent off and penalty awarded.

“Striker then pulls his hamstring 3 minutes later and a centre back is in goal.

“All in one Saturday and for only £8.”

The Motormen will now make the short trip to local rivals Barkingside as they look to bounce back to winning ways on Monday evening.

