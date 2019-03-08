Redbridge suffer first league defeat

Micky Wetherall, manager of Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Redbridge 2 Takeley 3

Redbridge suffered their first league defeat of the season as they fell 3-2 to league leaders Takeley.

Motormen substitute Taylor Tombides nabbed a brace but it wasn't enough to cancel out a brace from Bryn Thorpe, and a goal from Reece Barrett at the Oakside Stadium.

Thorpe opened the scoring in the 18th minute and then doubled the lead 20 minutes later to help his side take a 2-0 lead into the half-time break.

Seven minutes into the second-half Tombides found the back of the net to reduce the deficit.

The visitors Reece Barrett then dispatched his effort from the penalty spot in the 65th minute to make it 3-1 and almost put the game out of sight.

Attacker Tombides kept the fight alive and nabbed his second with four minutes left but it was too little too late.

Redbridge: Gislette, Abiola, Osei, Burgess, Latimer, Hall, Gilchrist, Brown, Barlow, Harvey, Stanley.

Subs: Tombides, Dickens, Hall, Martin, Oxby.

Takeley: Gill, Miles, Humphrey, Barrett, Powell, Castle, Barrett, Todd, Das, O'Hanlon, Thorpe.

Subs: La Rhonde, Bosanya, Hurley, Florence, Yates.