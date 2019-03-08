Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Redbridge suffer first league defeat

PUBLISHED: 08:21 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:21 14 August 2019

Micky Wetherall, manager of Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Micky Wetherall, manager of Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Redbridge 2 Takeley 3

Redbridge suffered their first league defeat of the season as they fell 3-2 to league leaders Takeley.

Motormen substitute Taylor Tombides nabbed a brace but it wasn't enough to cancel out a brace from Bryn Thorpe, and a goal from Reece Barrett at the Oakside Stadium.

Thorpe opened the scoring in the 18th minute and then doubled the lead 20 minutes later to help his side take a 2-0 lead into the half-time break.

Seven minutes into the second-half Tombides found the back of the net to reduce the deficit.

You may also want to watch:

The visitors Reece Barrett then dispatched his effort from the penalty spot in the 65th minute to make it 3-1 and almost put the game out of sight.

Attacker Tombides kept the fight alive and nabbed his second with four minutes left but it was too little too late.

Redbridge: Gislette, Abiola, Osei, Burgess, Latimer, Hall, Gilchrist, Brown, Barlow, Harvey, Stanley.

Subs: Tombides, Dickens, Hall, Martin, Oxby.

Takeley: Gill, Miles, Humphrey, Barrett, Powell, Castle, Barrett, Todd, Das, O'Hanlon, Thorpe.

Subs: La Rhonde, Bosanya, Hurley, Florence, Yates.

Most Read

Call 999 and do not approach if you see this man with links to Ilford and Romford

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man they need to speak with Picture: Met Police

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Woman in ‘critical condition’ after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Plans submitted to demolish Ilford building and erect five-storey hotel

A five-storey tower could be built in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

‘This cannot continue’: Campaign launched to end ‘discriminatory’ health provision in Ilford South

Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Most Read

Call 999 and do not approach if you see this man with links to Ilford and Romford

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man they need to speak with Picture: Met Police

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Woman in ‘critical condition’ after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Plans submitted to demolish Ilford building and erect five-storey hotel

A five-storey tower could be built in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

‘This cannot continue’: Campaign launched to end ‘discriminatory’ health provision in Ilford South

Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge suffer first league defeat

Micky Wetherall, manager of Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Daggers suffer defeat to Boreham Wood

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

Carabao Cup: Plymouth Argyle 2 Leyton Orient 0

Josh Coulson of Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Department for Work and Pensions reveals Redbridge’s August 2019 unemployment benefit figures

A file image of a job centre. There is a delay in rolling out the government's controversial universal credit scheme in Hackney. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

T20: Essex Eagles look for home help to boost bid

Adam Wheater in batting action for Essex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists