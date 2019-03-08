Search

Redbridge boss Wetherall wants more commitment from his players

PUBLISHED: 14:00 16 April 2019

Micky Wetherall manager of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Micky Wetherall manager of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall has insisted better player commitment is something they’ll be looking for next season.

The Motormen suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to second-place Stansted at The Oakside Stadium and were without seven first-team squad members for the clash.

A brace from Jack West and goals from Paul Clayton and Jack Mitchell sealed the three points for the Airportmen to which Wetherall was not impressed.

“To have seven players missing, five of which have started in recent games was frustrating because it show the commitment is now there, which has got to be a priority next season,” he said.

“We should have been in front within 10 minutes but we made bad decisions in the final third.

“We got in behind enough times to score a handful of goals but our final ball let us down.

“We've missed from three yards in the first half and six yards in the second half.

“If you don't take chances you lose the game its simple.”

The Motormen had to call upon young goalkeeper Harvey Wright from Hornchurch due to Rhys Hughes being sidelined with injury.

And the former May & Baker had plenty of praise for him but felt his defence should have dealt with all four goals better than they did.

“Young Harvey came in and did himself proud; he made a couple of very good saves.

“He's a young lad that has a bright future in the game and takes on criticism and will learn a lot with these games.

“They scored from good crosses into the box that we should deal with a lot better.”

Boss Wetherall says they must start planning for next season but revealed he is pleased to have avoided relegation comfortably after taking the reigns at the start of January.

“Now we look to build for next season, we have lined up targets and we're looking forward to starting a season with a team we chose and we get to give it a run from the off.

“Despite a few performances I'm happy with the return we have within 14 games.”

