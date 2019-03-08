Redbridge suffer heavy defeat to high-flying Stansted

Micky Wetherall manager of Redbridge (Pic: George Phillpou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Redbridge 0 Stansted 4

Redbridge suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat as Stansted keep their title hopes alive in the Essex Senior League.

A brace from Jack West and goals from Paul Clayton and Jack Mitchell sealed the three points for the Airportmen at The Oakside Stadium.

Paul Pittuck’s men are two points behind Hullbridge heading into the final fixtures while the Motormen sit 12th in the league table after a mixed season.

Mitchell opened the scoring for the visitors in the 12th minute before West doubled their lead to 2-0 four minutes ahead of the half-time break.

Former Romford man Paul Clayton made it 3-0 in the 83rd minute to all but seal the victory.

West then put the nail in the coffin by firing home his second of the match on the stroke of the final whistle to seal a 4-0 win.

Redbridge: Wright, Willis, Watson, Burgess, Smith, Hall, Preston, Browne, McCullock, Chaib, Gilchrist.

Subs: Adesanya, Poku, Maskell, Egbejale.

Stansted: Turner, Bennett, Coyne, S.West, J.West, Clayton, Ibe, Barlow, Peagram, Palmer, Mitchell.

Subs: Norris, Mullings, Bell, Turvey, Brown.