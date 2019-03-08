Depleted Redbridge will call upon reserves for Stansted clash

Micky Wetherall manager of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall says he will be calling upon a number of reserve players due to having a depleted squad heading into their home fixture of the 2018/19 season.

The Motormen will welcome second-place Stansted to Oakside Stadium on Saturday as they look to cause an upset in the title race.

The Airportmen currently sit two points behind leaders Hullbridge Sports heading into the final two fixtures of the campaign.

“We will be calling on the reserves again as we lost our keeper Saturday to a possible ACL, we’re awaiting the results but when a keeper’s leg bends inwards unopposed and he lays on the floor screaming you know it’s serious,” said Wetherall.

“Rhys (Hughes) has been brilliant for me and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“Rhys is out, Petrit Elbi on holiday, Conor Okus is moving house, Marc Carter has to work his shift, and Taylor Tombides is taking time out for personal reasons.

“We have lost five starting players, I’m just glad we achieved our target early as the next two games we will be very bare and calling reserves and development squad.

“The keeper issue is a big worry and I’ll be on the phone trying to resolve that.”

The former May & Baker boss knows it will be a tough test and had plenty of praise for the Airportmen.

“The last home game will be a tough test, they’re trying to win every game to catch Hullbridge,” he said.

“The lads have done the job we asked when we came in and that’s get out of the relegation battle.

“Stansted are clearly a strong side and you’re in the league position where you deserve to be so we know they are a decent team.”

Wetherall also heaped praise on Paul Pittuck for the job he has done at Hargrave Park, adding: “Paul has done well with Stansted and his team put goals past the top sides, so we will certainly be more defensive than we normally are at home as the respect will be there for him and his side.

“We know a lot about their squad and I respect their squad. They are a handful and have a mix of lace, experience and war horses, so Paul got the balance right.”