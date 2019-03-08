Redbridge boss Wetherall says season ended perfectly

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall insists it was a perfect way for his side to wrap up the 2018/19 Essex Senior League season.

Dan Gilchrist netted five as Redbridge hit 10 at The Recreation Ground against St Margaretsbury to set a new club record in the process.

Taylor Tombides netted a first-half hat-trick as the visitors held a 5-0 lead at the break, with an own goal and a Conor Okus effort making up the other goals.

And Gilchrist netted all five second-half goals as they put the hosts to the sword.

“We finished the season in the perfect way,” said Wetherall.

“We broke a club record that has stood for many years. I said to the players after 'each one of you here made history and that's something to be very proud of'.”

The boss insists being clinical was the reason they ran up a big scoreline as it was a similar performance in terms of standard.

“The performance was nothing better than how we have performed at times throughout the season – we simply put away our chances and were finally clinical.

“It's was nice for me to finally put Taylor Tombides and Daniel Gilchrist together up front as the two have a special chemistry when they play together, the movement is fluid and they're unselfish.”

The former May & Baker boss says they never expected to finish as high as 12th in the table after taking over the reins in January with the aim of avoiding relegation.

“When we first took the job if you told me we would finish 12th we would have ended the season then,” he added.

However he did feel the commitment level has to improve despite laying the foundations for next season.

“The commitment has been poor since mathematically staying up which is disappointing, but we have laid the foundations now.

“Now it's time the players get some rest, recover and it's time for myself and staff to do our job and recruit well.”

The Motormen will now have a break before announcing their pre-season friendlies and their new signings ahead of the 2019/20 Essex Senior League campaign.