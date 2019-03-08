Search

Redbridge boss Wetherall is set to rotate side as they try to bounce back at Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 14:00 29 August 2019

Micky Wetherall, manager of Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall is looking to rotate his squad as they look to bounce back from three consecutive defeats this weekend.

Motormen make the short trip to Mile End Stadium on Friday evening to take on a new-look Tower Hamlets side in the Essex Senior League.

They have had a mixed start in the league with two wins and two defeats in their opening four fixtures while also crashing out of the FA Cup to Hadley.

"We're ready for the game on Friday night and with three losses on the bounce I'm looking for the squad to show me what character they're within the dressing room," Wetherall said.

"I will be making changes to freshen the team up and give some lads the chance they have been working for.

"A Friday night game is always a nice way to close out a working week as well."

Redbridge have been carrying injuries to a number of first-team players, including Joe Maskell, Conor Okus, Tom Harvey, Taylor Tombides and Timi Abiola.

Former May & Baker boss Wetherall is hoping a week off from action will have helped them rest up and means a few may be back available for selection.

"We're hoping to have three of the six injuries back and in the line-up but we will have to see if the physio clears them," he said.

With the expected return of a few players Wetherall is hoping that spurs on more squad competition after a hard opening month to the campaign.

"It's been a competitive month and players got opportunities they may not have got if it wasn't due to injuries," he added.

"It's now time with players coming back to work hard and keep their shirts as now we have 18 competing for shirts."

The boss knows his side can't afford to take Damian Briggs' young Tower Hamlets side lightly, despite bad fortunes in their opening five fixtures.

"They're a young side and will be very fit," he admitted.

"They'll be keen to play as they have been very unlucky with a few results and probably deserve more points than what they have."

Hamlets go into the match on the back of a heavy 6-1 defeat to BetVictor Isthmian Premier League side Horsham in the FA Cup preliminary round at the weekend.

