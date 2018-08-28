Redbridge fall to narrow defeat against Takeley

Essex Senior League: Redbridge 0 Takeley 1

New Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall failed to get off the mark in his first match in charge as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to promotion hopefuls Takeley.

Jason Todd netted the only goal of this contest a minute before the break as Takeley continued their terrific run to remain in third on goal difference and just four points behind leaders Stansted with a game in hand.

The Motormen remain in the bottom three on goal difference and still have plenty to do to get clear of the relegation spots.

They will now travel away to Saffron Walden Town on Tuesday evening.

Redbridge: Greene, Smith, Carter, Burgess, Adelekan, Hall, Asare, Okus, Sighiartu, Gilchrist, Phillips.

Subs: Tombides, Heather, Kytungu, Jairette, Hughes.

Takeley: Yates, Laronde, Humphrey, Martin, Hurley, Powell, Miles, Oguntuga, Sykes, Todd, Smith.

Subs: Gulliver, Page, Gill, Pontes, Pullen.