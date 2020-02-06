Redbridge boss Wetherall is urging players to play for futures at St Margaretsbury

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall has revealed his squad will be playing for their futures as they look to bounce back from an 'unacceptable' defeat.

James Barlow of Redbridge leaves the field having been sent off during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020 James Barlow of Redbridge leaves the field having been sent off during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020

The Motormen travel away to face St Margaretsbury on Saturday on the back of a heavy 7-2 defeat to Clapton in the Essex Senior League on Friday evening.

And the boss is looking for a big reaction from his players as he feels the club deserve a lot better than they displayed in their last league fixture.

"Players will be playing for their future at the club as I will not stand for the performance I watched on Friday," Wetherall revealed.

"The club and all the volunteers involved deserve a lot more than that."

The former May & Baker manager is expecting their opponents to be up for it after seeing their result, but insists he is trying to use it as a learning curve.

"St Margaretsbury will be a tough game because they will see that result and smell blood, so the players now need to pull together, up the work rate and put that one behind them," he added.

"As a manager you learn from those sort of games about players and yourself, so I've used it as a learning curve and it's something the players need to do too."

Braces from Deimar Queni, Jaydon Charles and Nana Boakye-Yiadom, plus a goal from Asher Modeste, sealed the three points for the Tons despite two late consolation goals from Hassan Nalbant and the returning Charlie Portway at the Oakside Stadium.

Wetherall was keen to praise Qayum Shakoor and Julian Charles side but did admit James Barlow being sent off early on in the contest took a lot out of them, adding: "Take nothing away from Clapton, they did a number on us, but the application shown towards this game and towards working hard off the ball, and doing the ugly side of the game, was the worst I've been involved in and shall not be tolerated.

"Having a player sent off in the eighth minute and having a penalty overturned once given at 2-0 really took the wind out of the team."

Redbridge beat Sawbridgeworth Town Reserves 5-0 in the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy on Tuesday as Nalbant and Portway scored twice each and Charleston Brown also netted.