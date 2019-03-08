Search

Redbridge boss Wetherall is expecting tough Bengal test despite bolstering his squad

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 September 2019

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall has bolstered his injury-hit squad ahead of their clash with in-form Sporting Bengal United this weekend.

The Motormen will make the trip to the Mile End Stadium on Saturday as they look to end Bengal's four-game unbeaten run in the Essex Senior League.

Boss Wetherall has brought in Harvey Brown and Tony Martin to help his side who still have a number of injuries despite a break from matches.

They returned to action in a London Senior Cup clash at Barking on Tuesday, where they lost 6-3.

"We have brought in two players I rate highly in young Harvey Brown, who is a hard working defensive midfielder that will give us that bit of bite I think we are missing, and Tony Martin, a player I have tried to secure for four years and finally get the chance to work with," said Wetherall.

"For me with Tony it's about making him love the game again by filling him with confidence then watching him thrive again, and then fighting off the clubs that come in after him."

Former May & Baker manager Wetherall also feels Martin will add some competition for places in attack with Taylor Tombides, Dan Gilchrist and James Barlow.

"Tony adds real firepower to our front line and allows us to play in a manner we were not currently able to," he said.

"Tony, Taylor, Dan and Barlow now have real competition and will all be fighting to keep their shirts.

"Taylor's off to a flier with goals, we just need to keep him fit. Dan is regaining his confidence and just come off scoring a hat-trick and Barlow has the engine of 10 men and keeps popping up with goals.

"It's a pleasure to have them and they are enjoying their time here."

Wetherall is under no illusions of the task they face against Imrul Gazi's side, who have the likes of Steven Carvell in their line-up.

"Sporting will be a tough test as they're in fine form and have a good squad," he added.

"We're expecting a tough game. We've had a bit of a break and that was well needed as we are still plagued with injuries to key players."

Redbridge travel to Stansted for a Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy tie on Tuesday as they look to progress in the competition.

