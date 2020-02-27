Redbridge boss Wetherall is eager to start laying down foundations for next season

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall wants to finish the current campaign strongly and lay the foundations for next season.

Charlie Portway of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020 Charlie Portway of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020

Motormen welcome Sporting Bengal United to the Oakside Stadium on Saturday as they look to put a 1-0 defeat to Hoddesdon Town behind them.

They currently sit eighth in the Essex Senior League table, but are determined to continue picking up points in the final stretch of the season.

"Saturday will be a tough game as we both are battling to climb the table," Wetherall said.

"It's the business end of the season that is upon us and to make sure we have built good foundations for next season we need to finish this season strong."

Tom Cowell struck the only goal of the contest as Hoddesdon Town edged to a 1-0 victory over Redbridge at Lowfield at the weekend in tricky weather conditions which the boss felt played a huge part in the outcome of the contest.

"It was a tough day for all games and the wind played a big factor into the manner the game was played," said former May & Baker Wetherall.

"The goal we conceded was a clearance that swirled up in the air and they scored from it, but it's always a good game when we play them and I look forward to playing them again."

Motormen were also due to play in midweek against league rivals Sawbridgeworth Town in the second round of the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy, but it was postponed for a second time thanks to a waterlogged pitch.

They will now have to try re-arranging the fixture once again, while Witham Town Reserves continue their wait to find out who they will face in the quarter-finals of the competition.

It could prove to be a congested fixture list for Wetherall's men in the final months of the season as they have 13 league fixtures left to be played, while they also remain in the hunt for honours in two cup competitions including the Errington Challenge Cup.

Redbridge will be hoping to finish as high up the table as possiblem while remaining in contention for either of those competitions as they seek some silverware this season.