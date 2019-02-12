Search

Motormen roar past strugglers Southend Manor

PUBLISHED: 11:32 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 24 February 2019

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Essex Senior League: Redbridge 4 Southend Manor 1

Redbridge secured a comfortable 4-1 win over Essex Senior League strugglers Southend Manor on their return to action.

Braces from Taylor Tombides and Daniel Gilchrist sealed the three points for the Motormen at the Oakside Stadium.

Former Romford attacker Tombides opened the scoring in the 12th minute to give Redbridge an early 1-0 lead before Gilchrist doubled it five minutes before the half-time whistle.

Seven minutes into the second-half Manor reduced the score line to 2-1 but Tombides made it 3-1 in the 70th minute to end the visitors hopes of a come back.

A minute later Gilchrist put the nail in the coffin as he added his second of the match and extended their lead to 4-1.

Redbridge: Hughes, Carter, Willis, Smith, Egbejale, Hall, Gilchrist, Okus, Elbi, Preston, Tombides.

Subs: Burgess, Heather, Adesanya, McCullock.

Southend Manor: Pearce, Bradford, Monk, Brown, Mosuro, Jude, Chambers, Barlow, Jones, Duncan, Pallett.

Subs: Salter, Evident, Pooley.

