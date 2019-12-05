Search

Redbridge 'can't stop now' insists boss Wetherall after impressive win over Hadley

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 December 2019

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall (Pic: Redbridge FC)

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall (Pic: Redbridge FC)

Archant

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall insists the performances 'can't stop now' after making it four consecutive wins in midweek.

The Motormen will travel away to Crofters End to take on Essex Senior League strugglers Sawbridgeworth Town on Saturday on the back of an impressive run of form, including a 3-2 win over Hadley.

Goals from Tony Martin, Taylor Tombides and Darnell Bromfield sealed the three points for Wetherall's men on Tuesday at the Oakside Stadium.

"The performances can't stop and if they continue that the results won't be far away," he said.

"We have a couple missing Saturday with suspension and work, but they will be replaced with players eager to grab the shirt."

The former May & Baker boss was keen to praise the entire team for their efforts to seal a victory over high-flying Hadley.

"The whole team was fantastic. At half-time we were disappointed not to be two or three goals ahead, as we have again missed three chances in the six-yard box and against good sides like Hadley that normally costs you," he said.

"The spirit and heart this bunch have is not to be questioned, none of these players play for money here. They play because these have become a group of men that love the game and back each other through thick and thin.

"We have two young lads in the side, Jack Blackledge and Darnell Bromfield, who I simply can't take out. They have been fantastic, their energy, desire, ability and sheer work rate is up there with the best in the league."

Martin netted the winner in the 84th minute on Tuesday to the delight of Wetherall, who added: "When we spoke about signing him I said, 'Tony I can't offer you money but I can offer you a promise, here you will be given confidence, you will enjoy the game and you will score goals'.

"I can say if you ask Tony he will agree that I stick to my promises. Tony has turned down approaches to stay at the club from leagues above, that shows you the loyalty he has with us and what this dressing room is about.

"Hadley are a very good side and when they had a good spell I decided to change shape and suck up the pressure and play counter attack. I didn't think they would score against us from a cross.

"The lads really adapted well trying to force them into crossing, every player deserves a mention because as a team they have pulled together and been fantastic."

