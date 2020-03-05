Redbridge boss Wetherall expecting Robins to put up a fight

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall is expecting the Essex Senior League's basement boys Sawbridgeworth Town to be fighting for everything when they meet this weekend.

The Motormen travel to Crofters End on Saturday as they look to put their midweek 6-2 drubbing against league leaders Saffron Walden Town behind them.

And the boss is looking to go back to a similar side that he enjoyed success with earlier in the campaign, before injuries and postponements kicked in.

"Sawbo will be a tough game and I expect them to fight for everything," said Wetherall.

"We will be going back to the winning team we had when we went on a five-game winning run."

Wetherall admitted he was 'gutted' with the heavy defeat in midweek although he knew his squad would be up against it due to his forced selection with the distance they had to travel away on a work day.

Julian Simon-Parsons grabbed a brace, while goals from Steven Carvell, Gavin Cockman, Charlie Cole and Jack Isherwood sealed the three points for the Bloods as Hassan Nalbant and Kurt Smith scored Redbridge's goals at Catons Lane.

"I'm gutted as at 3-2 I thought we could have got something from the game, but the manner in which we conceded in disappointed me," said the former May & Baker boss.

"Travelling that far in midweek we will always struggle as a lot of us don't finish work in the city or on site until 5.30pm so trying to make a 40-mile trip is not easy.

"We had three players pull out and one arrive after kick-off so things were always against us.

"They deserved to win, no doubt, but the scoreline shouldn't have been like that and if we take our squad we was planning to at 4pm, the scoreline would not have been like that."

Neighbours Ilford are set to return to action this weekend with a trip to the Mile End Stadium to take on Tower Hamlets.

And the Foxes will be keen to pick up a victory as they look to finish the season in the top half of the Essex Senior League under new manager Jonny Fowell.