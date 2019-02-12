Search

Redbridge bounce back with comfortable win over Robins

PUBLISHED: 09:58 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 03 March 2019

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Essex Senior League: Redbridge 4 Sawbridgeworth Town 1

Redbridge bounced back from a heavy 6-0 defeat to Woodford Town as they sealed a comfortable 4-1 win over Sawbridgeworth Town.

A brace from in-form Taylor Tombides and goals from Connor Okus and Billy Willis sealed the three points for the Motormen at the Oakside Stadium.

Tombides opened the scoring as he found the back of the net in the 23rd minute.

Former May & Baker man Okus then doubled the hosts lead seven minutes later to make it 2-0.

Two minutes before half-time Willis stretched their lead to 3-0 as they headed into the break.

Micky Wetherall’s continued where they left off in the second-half as Tombides bagged his second of the game just four minutes in.

The Robins did pull one back thanks to Louie Kenny to make it 4-1.

Redbridge will now travel away to local rivals Clapton this weekend as both sides look to continue climbing up the Essex Senior League table.

