Wetherall knows Redbridge have to wary of the threats Saffron Walden Town pose

Micky Wetherall, manager of Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall knows his side will have to be wary of the threats that Saffron Walden Town pose this weekend.

The Motormen will welcome The Bloods to Oakside Stadium on Saturday for a top of the table clash in the Essex Senior League.

And Wetherall was quick to praise Jason Maher's side who are unbeaten after five fixtures.

"Saffron is a tough game because Jason has a great side there, so we will have to be cautious," said Wetherall.

"They're a good all-round team, but we will be watching them to see who their threats are.

"Saffron are a good footballing team so it will be about playing the game that's in front of us."

The Motormen are sitting fourth in the league table at this early stage in the season and Wetherall says every match is vital - despite league positions.

"Every match is important to us but this is as well as we need to string a run together and pick up points as the next month is very tough," he added.

The former May & Bakers boss did however admit his side are full of confidence themselves after beating Tower Hamlets 5-1 on Friday evening.

Redbridge took the lead on 37 minutes through Taylor Tombides and Dan Gilchrist doubled their advantage from the penalty spot.

Kane Hearn and James Barlow both netted during first-half stoppage time to cap a crazy 10-minute spell.

Tombides struck again midway through the second half to make it 5-0, but Redbridge saw hopes of a clean sheet shattered four minutes from time when Hamlets claimed a consolation.

"We had a good break, then a game against Tower Hamlets on Friday where we hit five, so we're confident in front of goal and we always will be with the forwards and creativity we have," added Wetherall.

Joe Maskell, Conor Okus, and Tom Harvey remain sidelined with injury, while Timi Abiola is due to return for the upcoming match.

"We have one who has returned but still missing four, which is a killer as it's to the spine of our team," said Wetherall.

"But the squad is strong and mentally strong so they've got to get on with it.

"We took a couple of blows in terms of results, but the lads have learnt from that and I believe it will prove a good lesson for us later in the season."