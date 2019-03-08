Search

Advanced search

Redbridge progress in the Essex Senior Cup

PUBLISHED: 08:18 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:18 23 October 2019

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge scored a last minute goal to draw 3-3 before winning a penalty shoot out 5-3 against Saffron Walden Town in the Essex Senior Cup.

A Taylor Tombides double along with an Eamon Payne late equaliser took the match to a penalty shoot out which the Motormen won 5-3.

Micky Wetherall's side will now host Isthmian South Central outfit Barking in the third round of the cup competition.

You may also want to watch:

The Bloods Lewis Francis gave them an early 1-0 lead before Charlie Cole doubled it with a good finish.

Tombides pulled one back to reduce the deficit but it didn't last long as Cole nabbed his second of the match to make it 3-1.

Tombides then netted again for his second of the match to make it 3-2.

New defender Eamon Payne then levelled the score in the final minute to make it 3-3.

The Motormen then sealed the win in a penalty shoot-out.

Most Read

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

‘We will disrupt them’: Two Ilford brothels shut down after raids by council and police officers

High enforcement visibility in Ilford Lane has led to an increase in pop-up brothels in the area, police said. Picture: Met Police

Labour’s Ilford South selection shortlist announced

The shortlist for Labour's Ilford South selection has been announced. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

Serial Woodford Green burglar who went on £1.2million crime spree targeting Lord Sugar’s Chigwell house ordered to pay back £295,000

He fled to Spain but was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant. Picture: Essex Police

Calls for safety measures in ‘dangerous’ South Woodford street after speeding vehicle ‘smashes’ into car door of mum-to-be

Residents came to meet Cllr Rosa Gomez and Redbridge Council’s chief engineer Donald Chalker to discuss their concerns about safety in Maybank Road, South Woodford. Picture: Cllr Rosa Gomez

Most Read

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

‘We will disrupt them’: Two Ilford brothels shut down after raids by council and police officers

High enforcement visibility in Ilford Lane has led to an increase in pop-up brothels in the area, police said. Picture: Met Police

Labour’s Ilford South selection shortlist announced

The shortlist for Labour's Ilford South selection has been announced. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

Serial Woodford Green burglar who went on £1.2million crime spree targeting Lord Sugar’s Chigwell house ordered to pay back £295,000

He fled to Spain but was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant. Picture: Essex Police

Calls for safety measures in ‘dangerous’ South Woodford street after speeding vehicle ‘smashes’ into car door of mum-to-be

Residents came to meet Cllr Rosa Gomez and Redbridge Council’s chief engineer Donald Chalker to discuss their concerns about safety in Maybank Road, South Woodford. Picture: Cllr Rosa Gomez

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Fletcher ‘disappointed’ by O’s defeat at Plymouth

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Redbridge progress in the Essex Senior Cup

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

League Two: Plymouth Argyle 4 Leyton Orient 0

Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)

How many driving fines were issued across Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets last year?

The amount of parking fines issued in each borough has been revealed. Picture: John Hercock

Leyton Orient boss Fletcher says league has changed since his time at Plymouth

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists