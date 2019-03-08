Redbridge progress in the Essex Senior Cup
PUBLISHED: 08:18 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:18 23 October 2019
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Redbridge scored a last minute goal to draw 3-3 before winning a penalty shoot out 5-3 against Saffron Walden Town in the Essex Senior Cup.
A Taylor Tombides double along with an Eamon Payne late equaliser took the match to a penalty shoot out which the Motormen won 5-3.
Micky Wetherall's side will now host Isthmian South Central outfit Barking in the third round of the cup competition.
You may also want to watch:
The Bloods Lewis Francis gave them an early 1-0 lead before Charlie Cole doubled it with a good finish.
Tombides pulled one back to reduce the deficit but it didn't last long as Cole nabbed his second of the match to make it 3-1.
Tombides then netted again for his second of the match to make it 3-2.
New defender Eamon Payne then levelled the score in the final minute to make it 3-3.
The Motormen then sealed the win in a penalty shoot-out.