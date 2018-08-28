Redbridge fall short at Saffron Walden Town

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Saffron Walden Town 3 Redbridge 1

Redbridge fell to a second defeat under new manager Micky Wetherall as they lost 3-1 to in-form Saffron Walden Town.

A brace from Charlie Portway and another goal from Spike Bell sealed the three points for the Bloods at Catons Lane.

Bell opened the scoring as he netted from a corner in the early stages of the match before Portway found the net twice to put the hosts 3-0 up.

New signing Conor Okus clawed one back late on but it failed to be enough to stop the hosts taking all three points.

The Motormen will now travel away to high-flying Hullbridge Sports on Saturday as they look to pick up their first win under Wetherall.

Saffron Walden Town: Bell, Crowther, Fleming, Francis, Frew, Isherwood, Laird, Mead, O’Sullivain, Portway, Trendall.

Subs: Calver, Crane, Davies.

Redbridge: Hughes, Smith, Watson, Burgess, Hall, Maskell, Asare, Okus, Heather, Gilchrist, Phillips.

Subs: Greene, Sighiartau, Kyungu, Tombides.