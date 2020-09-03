$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Search

Advanced search

Redbridge boss Micky expects Saffron Walden among title favourites

PUBLISHED: 16:00 03 September 2020

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall knows opponents Saffron Walden Town will be full of goals and is dubbing them as one of the Essex Senior League title favourites this season.

The Motormen welcome The Bloods to the Oakside Stadium on Saturday for the first match of the 2020-21 Essex Senior League season after a long break from action.

The boss knows it’s a tough fixture to start with but is hoping some of the youngsters in the squad learnt from the 2-0 defeat to Harpenden Town which saw them crash out of the FA Cup in the extra preliminary round.

“Saffron will be a tough ask in my opinion. League favourites first game of the season is tough, but the lads know the task they are up against and we have rested a few ready for Saturday following niggles in pre-season,” Wetherall said.

“Saffron will be full of goals and hunger, which is a great test for the young lads we have brought it.”

Former May & Baker manager Wetherall was looking at the positives from their FA Cup defeat as he knows it will take time for his new-look side to gel after losing a number of players and having to recruit a more youthful side.

You may also want to watch:

He added: “The lads gave everything in terms of effort, but the better team on the night won.

“We have lost a couple of players that are important to us in pre-season and we have brought in new lads.

“In total we have seven new lads so it’s like a new squad again and the building process starts now. But it was a short pre-season and not enough games to start coming together.

“It’s going to take some time to get it right, but we’re a club that know where we are and the lads want to be a part of it.

“For some of them it’s a chance to get games to their name and build for the future, which I’m happy for them to do so as they come in and apply themselves.”

Neighbours Ilford were due to face Halstead Town in the FA Cup last night (Wednesday) as they bid to progress to the next round.

The Foxes start away at Hashtag United in the Essex Senior League on Saturday, while tenants Barkingside are due to start their Thurlow Nunn League campaign at Little Oakley on Saturday before hosting Hackney Wick at Cricklefield Stadium on Monday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Safi brothers abduction: Further Ilford arrest brings total to 13 but no sign of main suspect or children

Police have made 13 arrests in relation to the aduction of the Safi brothers but are still frantically searching for the boys and the main suspect, their father Imran Safi. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gants Hill inventor whose drink holder made from pizza box became lockdown hit set for sales in the millions

Barry Freeder, inventor of the CouchCoaster, which saw overseas sales skyrocket during lockdown. Picture: Daniel Hambury

Police officer assaulted after responding to Gants Hill fight where man sustained head injuries

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer but there have been no arrests relating to the original fight.

‘From one hazard to another’ - Single mother accuses Redbridge Council of moving her into dangerous flat that’s falling apart

A single mum of three has accused Redbridge Council of moving her into an unsafe property before doing proper checks or allowing her to see it before moving in. Picture: Sophie Khan

Ilford listed as ‘online returns hotspot’ during lockdown at fourth place across UK

Royal Mail has listed the places where people have returned the most online purchases during lockdown and Ilford came fourth on the list. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Safi brothers abduction: Further Ilford arrest brings total to 13 but no sign of main suspect or children

Police have made 13 arrests in relation to the aduction of the Safi brothers but are still frantically searching for the boys and the main suspect, their father Imran Safi. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gants Hill inventor whose drink holder made from pizza box became lockdown hit set for sales in the millions

Barry Freeder, inventor of the CouchCoaster, which saw overseas sales skyrocket during lockdown. Picture: Daniel Hambury

Police officer assaulted after responding to Gants Hill fight where man sustained head injuries

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer but there have been no arrests relating to the original fight.

‘From one hazard to another’ - Single mother accuses Redbridge Council of moving her into dangerous flat that’s falling apart

A single mum of three has accused Redbridge Council of moving her into an unsafe property before doing proper checks or allowing her to see it before moving in. Picture: Sophie Khan

Ilford listed as ‘online returns hotspot’ during lockdown at fourth place across UK

Royal Mail has listed the places where people have returned the most online purchases during lockdown and Ilford came fourth on the list. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge boss Micky expects Saffron Walden among title favourites

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

West Ham United secure loan deal for England international Rachel Daly

West Ham United secure loan deal for England international Rachel Daly (Pic: West Ham United)

Women’s Super League season preview

Leonie Maier of Arsenal and Angela Addison of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Ilford under-11s win the MEDCB Midweek League Championship

Murali Nair (manager), Gautham Nair (Capt), Aditya Mudgal (WK), Dhruv Saini, Danyal Khan, Oman Kiany, Faizan Kazmi, Ahsan Khan, Uzair Khan, Sajid Khan (manager) (Pic: Ilford CC)

Leyton Orient secure loan deal for Jordan Thomas from Norwich City

Oxford United's Kevin Burke (left) and Norwich City's U21 Jordan Thomas (right) during the EFL Trophy Southern Section Group B match at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford.