Redbridge boss Micky expects Saffron Walden among title favourites

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall knows opponents Saffron Walden Town will be full of goals and is dubbing them as one of the Essex Senior League title favourites this season.

The Motormen welcome The Bloods to the Oakside Stadium on Saturday for the first match of the 2020-21 Essex Senior League season after a long break from action.

The boss knows it’s a tough fixture to start with but is hoping some of the youngsters in the squad learnt from the 2-0 defeat to Harpenden Town which saw them crash out of the FA Cup in the extra preliminary round.

“Saffron will be a tough ask in my opinion. League favourites first game of the season is tough, but the lads know the task they are up against and we have rested a few ready for Saturday following niggles in pre-season,” Wetherall said.

“Saffron will be full of goals and hunger, which is a great test for the young lads we have brought it.”

Former May & Baker manager Wetherall was looking at the positives from their FA Cup defeat as he knows it will take time for his new-look side to gel after losing a number of players and having to recruit a more youthful side.

He added: “The lads gave everything in terms of effort, but the better team on the night won.

“We have lost a couple of players that are important to us in pre-season and we have brought in new lads.

“In total we have seven new lads so it’s like a new squad again and the building process starts now. But it was a short pre-season and not enough games to start coming together.

“It’s going to take some time to get it right, but we’re a club that know where we are and the lads want to be a part of it.

“For some of them it’s a chance to get games to their name and build for the future, which I’m happy for them to do so as they come in and apply themselves.”

Neighbours Ilford were due to face Halstead Town in the FA Cup last night (Wednesday) as they bid to progress to the next round.

The Foxes start away at Hashtag United in the Essex Senior League on Saturday, while tenants Barkingside are due to start their Thurlow Nunn League campaign at Little Oakley on Saturday before hosting Hackney Wick at Cricklefield Stadium on Monday.