Redbridge boss Wetherall planning for business as usual

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall is planning for business as usual next season despite urging everyone to help them stay afloat during this tough time due to lost revenue.

The Motormen boss says they must remain positive and plan for pre-season like normal despite being in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic which he knows is tough on everyone.

He also admitted the club are searching for a new head coach due to the departure of Andy Hill who has moved to Belgium.

“I’m planning for a normal pre-season which would start second week of June as I’d rather be ready than not, and I’m lucky – as I’m sure a lot of managers feel they are – as I have a good group who are still staying fit and challenging each other on runs and activities.

“With WhatsApp it’s made easy to stay in touch and reach out to people so plans are starting to be placed. I want to bring in a head coach this season and we are going to advertise for this as I feel we can gain a lot from filling the void Andy Hill left when moving to Belgium, we noticed the loss.”

Redbridge are trying to raise funds to keep alive as a club due to the lost revenue they face during the pandemic.

“Every club is probably in the same position, with the amount of cup finals normally played at Redbridge and hall hire, training pitch hire, board room hired out for meetings and beer wasted the club has lost a lot of money,” he added.

“Everyone will be aware of the cost for a new season, from kits, training equipment, balls, bibs, pre-season training games and officials. Costs for these is a lot of money and this has all been lost because of Covid-19.”

The club is offering all NHS workers free season tickets next season to show their thanks for their effort during the crisis.

“Your work has been courageous, inspiring and you are the heartbeat of the nation. We, as all other clubs, thank you and your efforts rewarded with season tickets is the least we can do.” said Wetherall.

Email r.holloway338@btinternet.com for more details or donate to help save the club at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/redbridgefc?utm_id=66&utm_term=kqdgD2KAd.