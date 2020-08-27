Redbridge boss Wetherall has revealed pre-season has been tough

Redbridge were crowned Len Cordell cup champions with a victory over Newbury Forest (Pic: Philip Lindhurst) Archant

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall has revealed pre-season has been tough due to missing out on a number of player signings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Motormen have retained a core of last season’s squad while bringing in some new faces ahead of the new 2020/21 Essex Senior League campaign, which starts on September 5.

You may also want to watch:

They did however retain the Len Cordell Cup with a 2-0 victory over tenants Newbury Forest at the Oakside Stadium at the weekend.

“Pre-season has been a struggle. We targeted a lot of players we wanted to secure, but we could not. We had them in training and it broke down at negotiation stage,” Wetherall said.

“That is football, we have brought in four or five new lads who have never played the level before, so for us it will be more of last season trying to improve as a club, build foundations and improve players.

“Retaining the Len Cordell Cup was satisfying, we got to see a handful of trialists and gave some first-team players good minutes.”