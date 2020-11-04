Redbridge manager Christou insists squad must remain fit in hope of December return
PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 November 2020
Redbridge manager George Christou insists his squad will have to remain fit as they hope for a return to action in December.
The Motormen have been unlucky and only played twice during October due to postponements including opposition teams having players test positive for Covid-19 or thanks to the wet weather conditions.
They have won four consecutive games under the new manager but will now have to wait until at least December 2 by the looks of things as grassroots football is expected to have a month off due to the UK heading back into another lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
“The boys will have to keep fit by themselves indoors and be ready for hopefully a return in December,” Christou admitted.
“It will feel like we will be starting pre-season again.”
He added: “It’s very frustrating that Saturday was called off, especially with the run we were on. It’s been frustrating to play two games in October and now this.”
