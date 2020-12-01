Search

Redbridge manager Christou keen to praise Essex Senior League for proactive actions

PUBLISHED: 13:00 01 December 2020

James Barlow of Redbridge during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

James Barlow of Redbridge during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager George Christou was keen to praise the Essex Senior League for being proactive since the latest Covid-19 restrictions were announced.

The Motormen are due to travel away to Catons Lane to face Saffron Walden Town on Saturday as they return to action following a month-long lay off due to the national lockdown that has been lifted this week.

The league revealed this week that it will resume at the weekend but will suspend the fixtures if teams do head into Tier 3 which would prevent them from having any fans as they couldn’t survive with no income.

They have also decided to allow teams to move their fixtures forward to earlier kick-off times in order to save costs on floodlight usage due to not being allowed to open their bars or clubhouses as most clubs have been place into Tier 2 restrictions.

“Give credit where credit is due the league are doing everything in their power for football to return,” Christou admitted.

You may also want to watch:

“I think the earlier kick-offs are a great idea and will save a lot of clubs money throughout the course of the season.”

The former Aveley Reserves manager knows they’re in for a tough return to league action as the Bloods are one of the favourites to be promoted this season.

“We travel to Saffron Walden on Saturday which is a really tough place to go and win,” Christou said.

“They have been and still are on of the favourites to get promoted so will be extremely tough.”

Redbridge face a hectic return to action due to having so many fixtures called off due to waterlogged pitches and Covid-19 precautions prior to the lockdown.

They’ve only played seven league matches while most sides have played 10 or 11 times already this campaign.

Christou’s men will face Walthamstow, Cockfosters and St Margaretsbury in the first two weeks back in action as they play catch up.

