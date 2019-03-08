Search

Redbridge nick narrow victory over strugglers Leyton

PUBLISHED: 13:30 07 April 2019

Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Redbridge 1 Leyton Athletic 0

Redbridge ended their three game winless run with a narrow 1-0 victory over basement club Leyton Athletic.

A late second-half effort from substitute Daniel McCullock sealed the points for the Motormen at The Oakside Stadium.

The victory moved them up to 11th in the Essex Senior League with two games left this campaign.

McCullock came off the bench and netted in the 71st minute for the only goal of the match.

Micky Wetherall’s side will host Stansted in their final home fixture of the campaign this weekend.

They’ll be determined to cause an upset in who wins the title between Hullbridge Sports and Stansted.

Rebridge: Hughes, Willis, Carter, Burgess, Hall, Smith, Preston, Okus, Elbi, Chaib, Gilchrist.

Subs: Adesanya, Asare, McCullock.

Leyton Athletic: Lynskey, Ronan, Wicker, Ali, Porter, Izuchuckwu, Dyer, Rider, Florence, Pedro Simao, Wade.

Subs: Powell, Walker, Florence.

