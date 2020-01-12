Essex Senior League: Redbridge 2 Ilford 2

Ilford manager Jonny Fowell during his time as Clapton boss (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A late Larry Akanbi strike saw Ilford take a share of the spoils in Friday night's derby at the Oakside Stadium against Redbridge as they played out a 2-2 draw.

After a goalless first half which saw the hosts denied by visiting keeper Jordan Stansbury on several occasions, Ilford edged in front on 63rd minutes as Mo Kargbo netted for the visitors after running onto a ball over the top and producing a cool finish under the keeper.

The lead though only lasted seven minutes as Kurt Smith levelled for the Motormen when an error from the visitors allowed the hosts to run in two against one and Smith converted.

With five minutes to go the hosts led thanks to an own goal after the visitors put a cross onto their own net, but with two minutes to go Ilford levelled thanks to Akanbi who fired home a rebound after the ball had been hacked off the line from a previous effort.

It means Redbridge's four match winning run came to an end as they stay ninth, whilst Ilford end a two game losing streak to climb into tenth.