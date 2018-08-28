Redbridge continue unbeaten run with win over rivals Ilford

Jay Knight in action for Romford (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Ilford 2 Redbridge 3

Redbridge made it three game unbeaten as they continue to stretch clear of the bottom four in the Essex Senior League.

The Motormen sealed a 3-2 over local rivals Ilford thanks to a brace from striker Jay Knight and another from Daniel Gilchrist to earn the borough bragging rights as well as three points.

Although, The Foxes gave their best efforts to try nick a point from the match, but a brace from Deji Adeniran wasn’t enough.

Adeniran broke the deadlock within the first minute after being set up by the returning Yemi Adelani after he broke clear.

In the 19th minute Gilchrist capitalised on a defensive mistake before tapping the ball past goalkeeper Hugo Rosetti.

New signing Knight then fired home in the 45th minute and again in stoppage time to help Redbridge take a 3-1 lead into the half-time break.

Adeniran then reduced the score line to 3-2 but Martin Haywood and Lee Flavin’s side failed to nab an equaliser.

Redbridge will now travel away to Walthamstow on Saturday as they look to continue their surge in form.