Redbridge boss Wetherall secures first win at Hullbridge

Essex Senior League: Hullbridge Sports 1 Redbridge 2

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall picked up his first Essex Senior League since taking over the reigns as his side secured a 2-1 win over title challengers Hullbridge Sports.

Goals from recent recruits Daniel Gilchrist and Conor Okus sealed the three points for the Motormen – despite a slight fightback from Sports with a goal from Ollie Sotoyinbo at Lower Road.

Former May & Baker attacker Gilchrist ran through the Sports defence and clipped it over goalkeeper George Marsh to open the scoring in the 29th minute.

Four minutes later they doubled their lead as Okus headed into an empty net,

In the 39th minute Hullbridge were awarded a penalty for a handball, and Sotoyinbo stepped up to slot it home, reducing the score line to 2-1.

Wetherall’s side held on to earn the three points away from home and move up to 16th in the Essex Senior League tabble.

The boss tweeted: “Very proud of the The Motormen lads! Must kill games off in the first half, sooner we gel and play together more we will understand each others play better, proud of this lot.

“Don’t doubt the desire this lot have.”