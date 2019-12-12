Redbridge manager Wetherall admires Hoddesdon's playing style

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall is a big admirer of the way opponents Hoddesdon Town play football, but knows they must continue their own current run of form.

The Motormen will welcome The Lilywhites to Oakside Stadium on Saturday as they look to end their four-game winning run in the Essex Senior League.

Boss Wetherall knows it will be tough as Simon Riddle's side currently sit eighth in the league while Redbridge are just behind in ninth.

"Hoddesdon are a great footballing side and have upset a few sides this season," the former May & Baker manager said.

"I really like the style of football they play."

Redbridge sealed a 3-2 victory over high-flying Hadley in their last fixture, after they had their match at the weekend against Sawbridgeworth Town abandoned.

The match at Crofters End was abandoned at half time with the scoreline blank after the lights did not come on due to an unfortunate set of circumstances at the club.

"It's important we carry on the same form as we have recently as we need to keep climbing the table," added Wetherall.

"A few players will get their shirts and it's their chance to keep it as we have a few injuries and suspensions."

Wetherall admitted it was 'frustrating' to have the match abandoned as it meant suspensions were not served and they even picked up a few more injuries.

He added: "It's frustrating as we lost two players to injuries, and our suspensions carry on, so we're now missing three starting players for Saturday.

"I feel for Lee Mackman and the club as it's a tough time at Sawbridgeworth when these things happen and they were playing well against us."

The match will have to be re-arranged and will most likely not be until the New Year now.

Redbridge will look to end 2019 strongly to keep pushing up the table with just two fixtures and a cup game left to play.