Redbridge boss Wetherall has set his squad a mini target

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall is eager to finish top of the no budget teams in the Essex Senior League as he looks for a strong finish to the campaign.

The Motormen travel to Hoddesdon Town on Saturday before hosting Tower Hamlets on Tuesday at Oakside Stadium.

But the boss has insisted he wants to play good football along the way as they look for the highest possible finish they can achieve.

"You can win the ESL playing horrible long ball but for me that's not why I'm in football," said Wetherall.

"I want to enjoy the game, I want to have centre midfielders that's are technically decent not just runners.

"More than half the teams in the league are paying, so for us finishing top of the table of the non-paying clubs is what we are trying to achieve. Finishing above any that are paying shows that this group of players really have listened and done well.

"If we are achieving this with no budget and little assets then this group of players with a few additions would compete for the league.

"Teams finishing outside top four in our league with budgets of over £600 a week is a failure, no? So for us the focus is finish top of the non-paying table."

Wetherall does expect two tough fixtures this week as they try to get back some momentum after having a number postponed in the last few months.

"Hoddesdon Town will be a tough test, they're a young, well organised group that get results against teams the table suggests they shouldn't, but for us it's now about trying to get a winning run going and keep the players playing the way we want them to," he said.

Redbridge had their fixture game with Cockfosters postponed last weekend due to Storm Dennis which frustrated the young boss.

"Postponements are a manager's nightmare, we've already had a gap with two games in seven weeks, and now these storms mean groundsmen are struggling to get games on again," he added.

"It's a shame because what it does mean is at the end of the season I don't feel it's a true reflection. We do the same as others and train when we have these breaks in games but match fitness and form you can't get from training."