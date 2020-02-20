Search

Advanced search

Redbridge boss Wetherall has set his squad a mini target

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 February 2020

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall is eager to finish top of the no budget teams in the Essex Senior League as he looks for a strong finish to the campaign.

The Motormen travel to Hoddesdon Town on Saturday before hosting Tower Hamlets on Tuesday at Oakside Stadium.

But the boss has insisted he wants to play good football along the way as they look for the highest possible finish they can achieve.

"You can win the ESL playing horrible long ball but for me that's not why I'm in football," said Wetherall.

"I want to enjoy the game, I want to have centre midfielders that's are technically decent not just runners.

"More than half the teams in the league are paying, so for us finishing top of the table of the non-paying clubs is what we are trying to achieve. Finishing above any that are paying shows that this group of players really have listened and done well.

You may also want to watch:

"If we are achieving this with no budget and little assets then this group of players with a few additions would compete for the league.

"Teams finishing outside top four in our league with budgets of over £600 a week is a failure, no? So for us the focus is finish top of the non-paying table."

Wetherall does expect two tough fixtures this week as they try to get back some momentum after having a number postponed in the last few months.

"Hoddesdon Town will be a tough test, they're a young, well organised group that get results against teams the table suggests they shouldn't, but for us it's now about trying to get a winning run going and keep the players playing the way we want them to," he said.

Redbridge had their fixture game with Cockfosters postponed last weekend due to Storm Dennis which frustrated the young boss.

"Postponements are a manager's nightmare, we've already had a gap with two games in seven weeks, and now these storms mean groundsmen are struggling to get games on again," he added.

"It's a shame because what it does mean is at the end of the season I don't feel it's a true reflection. We do the same as others and train when we have these breaks in games but match fitness and form you can't get from training."

Most Read

Man fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed during Hainault street fight

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Ilford’s Pioneer Point sold to Canadian real estate investors for £100million

Pioneer Point in Ilford town centre

Tens of thousands of EU citizens in Redbridge apply to stay in UK

Thousands have applied for settlement status in the UK. Picture: PA Images/Stefan Rousseau

Armed robbers posing as police assaulted Clayhall residents with gun before stealing cash and jewellery

Armed robbers posed as police officers and threatened and assaulted residents in Berkeley Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

‘Very proud moment’: Keys to Project Malachi handed to Ilford Salvation Army as construction finishes

Ilford Salvation Army has recieved the keys to Project Malachi in Ilford. Picture: Project Malachi

Most Read

Man fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed during Hainault street fight

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Ilford’s Pioneer Point sold to Canadian real estate investors for £100million

Pioneer Point in Ilford town centre

Tens of thousands of EU citizens in Redbridge apply to stay in UK

Thousands have applied for settlement status in the UK. Picture: PA Images/Stefan Rousseau

Armed robbers posing as police assaulted Clayhall residents with gun before stealing cash and jewellery

Armed robbers posed as police officers and threatened and assaulted residents in Berkeley Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

‘Very proud moment’: Keys to Project Malachi handed to Ilford Salvation Army as construction finishes

Ilford Salvation Army has recieved the keys to Project Malachi in Ilford. Picture: Project Malachi

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge boss Wetherall has set his squad a mini target

East London Football Podcast: Hammerhead out, a robust Leyton Orient chat and Essex Senior Cup glory

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

West Ham’s damage limitation tactic is a disgrace

West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers have to work hard to take points says defender Diop ahead of Liverpool trip

West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta (left) and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Ilford’s Cosson says enjoying football is ‘most important’

Ilford players huddle during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020
Drive 24