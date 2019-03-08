Redbridge held to a draw by Hoddesdon Town

Essex Senior League: Redbridge 2 Hoddesdon Town 2

Redbridge were pegged back for a 2-2 draw by mid-table Hoddesdon Town after taking a two goal lead in the first-half.

The result means Redbridge remain 12th in the Essex Senior League and Hoddesdon remain ninth after both picking up a share of the spoils at The Oakside Stadium.

Manager Micky Wetherall tweeted after the match: “With seven players missing the team tonight got together and dragged a point out of the game respect to Hoddesdon who scored two in second half and played well.

“This morning I would have taken your hand off for a point.”

Redbridge will welcome strugglers Tower Hamlets to The Oakside Stadium on Saturday.

They only have four matches left this campaign and Wetherall will be determined for his side to finish strongly as they look to chase down a top half finish.